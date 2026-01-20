Breaking: Tri-State winter shelters brace for surge as homelessness crisis deepens across region

‘We must be visible’: Across Butler County, communities celebrate legacy of MLK Jr.

Credit: Journal News

Updated 1 hour ago
Community members braved the cold across Butler County Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day.

In Hamilton, Pastor Victor Davis of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. in Chillicothe has organized the annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and program for 40 years.

“It’s important every year,” he said. “We must be reminded that civil rights never stop, and the challenge for equality should never stop. This year we’re saying the same thing. We must keep going, we must be visible, so folks will know that the challenge is still before us.”

Davis said he tries each year to get more people involved, but “apathy has set in in this country” and “it spreads down through the states and the cities.”

“Regardless of what other people are doing, it’s important that we continue this,” Davis said.

In Middletown, community members gathered for a free breakfast sponsored by Middletown NAACP No. 3194 at the Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum community room.

Keynote speaker, Norman Spencer, president of Kettering Health Hamilton, touched on the health and state of the local Black community and Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community.”

Norman Spence, president of Kettering Health Hamilton, gave the keynote speech at a free breakfast sponsored by Middletown NAACP No. 3194 on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. He focused on the health and state of the local Black community and how neighbors can lift each other up. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

“(MLK) mentioned that a beloved community was a community (that) required qualitative change in the soul, and qualitative change in our lives,” Spence said.

He said this happens internally and externally and connecting with the community is vital.

“By connecting with people, being there for people, having meaningful connections, is helpful for your life,” Spence said.

He added the Civil Rights movement wasn’t “just one person, it was a ... collective community.”

ExploreKettering Health Hamilton’s new president seeks community engagement

Middletown NAACP chapter President Celeste Didlick-Davis encouraged attendees to sit with someone they didn’t know and discuss at least one personal goal to help themselves and the community.

“If we’re not healthy, we can’t project or portray healthy behavior to our community,” she said.

Middletown NAACP No. 3194 sponsored a free community breakfast on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Celeste Didlick-Davis (pictured here) is president of the chapter. The event featured keynote speaker Norman Spence, president of Kettering Health Hamilton, who discussed the state of the local Black community. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

In West Chester and Liberty townships, community members marched in the 27th annual “Live the Dream: Our Declaration of Unity” community-wide celebration,

Marching from one side of the border between the two townships to the other and through the Liberty Center retail and residential complex, a group braved the bitter cold to to honor MLK Jr.’s legacy.

Gail Webster, longtime organizer of the annual events, said march and celebration help strengthen the bonds between two of Butler County’s largest and fastest-growing townships.

A group braves the bitter cold to march during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday morning, Jan. 19, 2026 on Tylers Place Blvd. on the West Chester Township and Liberty Township border. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

“West Chester and Liberty townships are already joined at the hip through the Lakota schools,” said Webster.

“We are neighbors who live, work, learn, play and worship together all the time. It makes sense to continue and to encourage unity so that both townships are strengthened by what each one has to offer.”

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.