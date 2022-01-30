WCPO news anchor to speak at Fitton Center lunch as part of Celebrating Self series

A: We’re going to pack a lot into our time together. At its heart, this will be a lesson in media literacy - but it’s also a rare chance to see behind-the-curtain of how we do our jobs as TV journalists, see some historic WCPO memorabilia, and learn how to pitch and sell your own story in a time when journalists are overwhelmed with pitches. And we’re doing an interview live on our noon broadcast in front of our audience - a full circle moment in the presentation.

Q: What would you hope attendees would walk away with after spending time with you at the Fitton?

A: I hope people will walk away feeling good about the ethics of local news and the people who practice it. And I hope they’ll walk away armed with some insider knowledge about what they see each night - some of our goofy TV language and how we make decisions. Honestly, it’s like every TV story I do - I hope I’m able to teach them something, or at least make them laugh.

Q: Why would you encourage community members to come out to the event?

A: Now, as much as ever, it’s critical to build trust with our audience. We live here too - and many of us grew up here. (My hometown is Beavercreek.) For decades, local news - especially TV - has been a sort of mystical enigma. It’s important that my friends and neighbors trust the people and the institutions giving them the news - and I think we can’t do enough outreach to show our processes. Plus, there’s lunch and music in a nice warm ballroom.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share about yourself or the Celebrating Self event?

A: Incidentally, this week is News Literacy Week, which is something our parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, is really invested in. So, the timing of this is quite good.

And I’m looking forward to meeting lots of new people and reconnecting with others.

How to go

What: Interview with Evan Millward from WCPO 9 News

When: 11:30 a.m. Wed., Feb. 2

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $18 for members; $23 for non-members. Guests will enjoy an engaging speaker and a catered meal. Tickets are available advance at the Fitton Center, or online. Limited tickets are offered at the door the day of the event, if available.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.