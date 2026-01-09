WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as demolition continues

The Forest Fair Mall (or call it the Cincinnati Mall) has stood since 1989. Now it’s coming down.
Our videographer Nick Graham went to the site on the Hamilton County-Butler County line this week to check on progress of the demolition that began earlier this fall
The last two tenants of the mall — Bass Pro Shops and Kohl’s — left in January 2024 and March 2025.
