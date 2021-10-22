Warren County high school teacher dies of COVID

Gould shared that Gonzalez said at a recent board meeting that “‘educators don’t teach for the income, they teach for the outcome,’” Gould said.

Gonzalez’s outcome is the lasting impact he’s made through his 34 years of teaching.

“We are hearing from students from 20 years ago, his current students, staff members, retired staff members. He’s made a difference here and it’s a huge loss for our district,” Gould said.

“I mean, without a doubt, Jorge’s impact reaches beyond the classroom,” Allen-Harmon said. “He was in charge of so many activities that are essential to our school and the communities, you know, diversity and inclusion, and seeing to it that our students from different backgrounds, with different identities, had a voice and were seen and were heard.”

Gonzalez wanted to be able to create a scholarship for Kings students. You can make a donation toward the “Jorge Gonzalez Memorial Scholarship Fund” at any Fifth Third Bank.

Gonzalez is survived by his wife, who is a teacher in the district, and his daughter, who is a junior at Kings High School. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. You can find that here.

