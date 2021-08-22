journal-news logo
X

Warren County among top counties in Ohio for new homes: See where others stand

Springboro is growing, according to the 2020 census. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Springboro is growing, according to the 2020 census. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
1 hour ago

Warren County, spurred by growth in Springboro, Clearcreek Twp. and Mason in the last decade, has among the largest increase in new housing, and it also has the lowest vacancy rate of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of new Census data.

Warren County added about 12,525 new housing units in the last 10 years, and its rate of housing growth is more than triple that of most other Ohio counties, including five of the six other local jurisdictions.

“The main reasons behind this growth in housing and population is due to an attractive environment for living and working,” said Matt Schnipke, director of the Warren County Office of Economic Development.

ExploreSee population changes in every Dayton-area city: “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.’

On Monday, the Dayton Daily News will publish a story that looks at Ohio’s new housing growth and how this region stacks up.

Ohio counties with the most growth in housing units  
Statewide rank (highest to lowest)County% increase in new housing units
1Delaware County23.3%
2Union County19.1%
3Warren County15.5%
4Franklin County10.2%
5Medina County8.7%
11Miami County5.7%
15Greene County4.5%
17Butler County3.7%
37Champaign County0.6%
53Clark County-0.7%
61Montgomery County-1.3%
   
Ohio counties housing unit vacancy rates  
CountyHousing unit vacancy rate 
Warren County*4.5% 
Butler County5.6% 
Miami County5.7% 
Greene County6.3% 
Champaign County7.3% 
Clark County 8.4% 
Montgomery County9.1% 
*Lowest in the state  
   
Source: US Census  

In Other News
1
Construction planning continues for new Warren County hospital
2
Ohio bills to restrict COVID-19 mask, vaccine mandates stir heavy...
3
Ohio records more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for fifth straight...
4
Springboro council holds public hearing on Easton Farm development...
5
Ohio records more than 3,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top