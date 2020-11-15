Warped Wing Brewing Company to close taprooms after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Warped Wing Brewing Company announced that both their Dayton location and Springboro locations will be closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came from a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.
The employee last worked in Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 7 and in Springboro Sunday, Nov. 8. They reportedly began to experience symptoms this week and just received positive test results for the coronavirus, Warped Wing officials said.
Both taprooms are closed until further notice as Warped Wing staff clean and sanitize both locations. All staff will be tested for the coronavirus, they said.
Warped Wing also announced that they are postponing the on-premise Whiskey Rebellion ticket sales. Tickets will not be going on sale tomorrow, however they announced that online packages for Whiskey Rebellion will be available at noon tomorrow.