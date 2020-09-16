Warmer, hazy today after cool start

After a cool start to the day at around 50 degrees, we will see mostly sunny skies as we warm to around 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. We will continue to see hazy skies, though, due to a high concentration of smoke in the upper atmosphere from fires out west.
Although yesterday the NWS predicted a slight chance of rain this evening, today it said that high pressure in the area will keep conditions dry. It said that weather models now predicted rains will trend further south with Hurricane Sally.
Clouds will continue to build overnight as temperatures fall to around 58 degrees.
Tomorrow, we will continue to see more clouds as a cold front moves into the area, for partly sunny conditions and a high near 76 degrees. It will be a windier day, with winds reaching up to 14 mph.
Tomorrow night, the clouds will largely break up, though still leaving some in the area. Temperatures will fall further to around 50 degrees.
On Friday, though, high pressure will again build for a mostly sunny day and cooler temperatures – the high for the day will only reach up to around 69 degrees, and dip down to around 45 degrees overnight.