Walmart extends open hours in many of its stores until 10 p.m.

On its corporate website, Walmart said that by Aug. 17, more than 4,000 of its stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A Walmart spokesperson told CNN Business that the additional hours would let customer spread out over a longer period of time.

The stores will continue opening at 7 a.m., save for Tuesday, when the store will host a senior shopping hour starting one hour before the store opens for “customers age 60 or older who may be more vulnerable.”