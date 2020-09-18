Walk to End Alzheimer’s adjusts to continue in West Chester this weekend

Most large gatherings and events have been put on hold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a modified version of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will go on in West Chester Twp. this weekend.
The fundraiser, put on by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, will kick off with a virtual ceremony at 9:45 a.m. that walkers can view on their phones on Saturday and there will be a multi-flower Walk Promise Garden set up for drive-by only viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Square at Union Centre.
This year participants are being asked to walk as individuals or in small groups in neighborhoods, trails and parks instead of assembling as a large crowd.
Co-chair of the event Todd Markle said the fundraiser is going to look different this year but they have already raised more than $100,000 and 300 people have signed up to participate. Last year when people were allowed to hike around Voice of America Park they had just over 1,000 participants and raised $200,000.
He said the association has done everything it can to keep the fundraiser viable.
“I’ve been really impressed with everything that they’ve done to kind of keep the momentum going for this year,” he said. “They even designed a new app for your phone where you can get that out on Saturday and track your steps and connect with other people that are doing the walk the same day. There is a virtual opening ceremony you can watch on the app, things like that.”
Money from the walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to offer support and education services for free. There are approximately 55,000 people age 65 and older who live with Alzheimer’s in the Greater Cincinnati area.