Walk to End Alzheimer’s adjusts to continue in West Chester this weekend

The fundraiser, put on by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, will kick off with a virtual ceremony at 9:45 a.m. that walkers can view on their phones on Saturday and there will be a multi-flower Walk Promise Garden set up for drive-by only viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Square at Union Centre.

This year participants are being asked to walk as individuals or in small groups in neighborhoods, trails and parks instead of assembling as a large crowd.