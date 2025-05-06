Breaking: Polls open for Election Day; many school tax issues on ballot

Voters face few choices in today’s election

Patricia Thomas, left, and Ife Holley vote early Monday, April 29, 2025 at the Butler County Board of Elections. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago
Today is Election Day, but how big a deal that is depends dramatically on which city or school district you live in.

If you don’t live in Trenton, Middletown, Monroe or Madison, West Chester or Liberty Twps. you’re showing up to check one single box — yes or no on whether the state should continue issuing bonds to help pay for local infrastructure projects.

Edgewood City Schools, Madison Local Schools and the Midpointe Library are all asking voters to support levy requests.

Edgewood is asking voters to support a five-year, 4.45-mill substitute levy. Madison Local Schools is seeking a 10-year renewal of its 4-mill property tax levy that will not increase taxes.

Eastern Butler County voters, and a small number in western Warren County, will decide on a five-year, 0.75-mill replacement levy for the MidPointe Library system.

In November, voters rejected a continuing levy, but the library needs a raise as it has been operating with the same tax revenues since 2010.

There are no federal issues or races on the ballot Tuesday.

Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. Polling locations will open across the state at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters wanting to cast a ballot in person should make sure they bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls.

