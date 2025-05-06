Voters face few choices in today’s election

Edgewood City Schools, Madison Local Schools and the Midpointe Library are all asking voters to support levy requests.

Edgewood is asking voters to support a five-year, 4.45-mill substitute levy. Madison Local Schools is seeking a 10-year renewal of its 4-mill property tax levy that will not increase taxes.

Eastern Butler County voters, and a small number in western Warren County, will decide on a five-year, 0.75-mill replacement levy for the MidPointe Library system.

In November, voters rejected a continuing levy, but the library needs a raise as it has been operating with the same tax revenues since 2010.

There are no federal issues or races on the ballot Tuesday.

Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. Polling locations will open across the state at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters wanting to cast a ballot in person should make sure they bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls.