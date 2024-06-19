Voters expected to face MidPointe Library levy

Hillman said last year’s increased property values in Butler County didn’t impact the value of the levy.

She said the Board of Trustees of the MidPointe Library System will hold a special meeting for the purpose of a levy resolution at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Monroe branch, Rothwell Room, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe.

Owners of a $100,000 home are paying $14.63 annually for the levy, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.

If the levy is placed on the ballot and it passes, it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $43.75 annually, or an increase of $29.12 annually, according to the auditor’s office.

While Hillman understands “times are tough” financially for area residents dealing with the rising cost of living, she believes the library system has delivered on all of its campaign promises from 14 years ago.

“We pride ourselves that we are deeply engaged in our communities,” Hillman said. “We know that the return on investment is strong. We deliver value to our community.”

The library system has branches in Middletown, Monroe, Trenton, Liberty Twp. and West Chester, plus a bookmobile that serves the region that includes 220-square miles.

The library system also supports school districts, retirement communities, preschools and daycares throughout its service area.

Hillman called the library system “a community anchor” that’s “deeply engaged” with its members.

The libraries have 180,000 card holders and had about 900,000 on-site visitors last year at its five branches and bookmobile, according to Hillman.