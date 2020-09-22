X

VIDEO: Voter information is verified to prevent absentee ballot fraud

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Montgomery Co. Board of Elections Deputy Director Steve Harsman explains how absentee voter identification is verified to prevent fraud

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 48 minutes ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Verifying the identity of a voter is a key part of anti-fraud efforts when elections officials process absentee ballots.

Voters must provide their name, address, date of birth and the last four digits of their social security number or their driver’s license number when they submit an absentee ballot to the board of elections. All of that is written on an identifying envelope that voters seal their ballot inside and then place in an outer envelope and mail or drop off at the county board of elections.

MORE: How to make sure your vote counts: Don’t delay, follow instructions

That information is compared to the county’s database of 370,000 registered voters, said Steve Harsman, deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Voters are also asked to provide a phone number or email so board officials can contact them if information is missing or there is a problem with the information that was provided. The voter can then provide the correct information so that the ballot is valid.

Absentee voting begins Oct. 6 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

To learn more see our full story on how to vote early by absentee ballot or in person.

RELATED: Thousands of mail-in ballots could muddy Election Day results

Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook.

ExploreOther stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExplorePandemic fuels Dayton region employment decline
ExploreDayton girl’s death renews debate over seat belts on buses
ExploreHow Dayton region small businesses adapted to survive
ExploreHow to talk with your kids about unrest, racism: ‘Be honest’

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.