Victims, families watch virtually as Fairfield man sentenced to decades in prison for child sex crimes

When asked about the length of the sentence, Heile said, “Is there ever enough time for a crime like this? But when we have young victims to get that kind of time without having to put them through a trial, that is a benefit.”

The crimes are part of a “continuous course of action” beginning in Hamilton County and ending in Butler County, according to court documents. They happened from September 2007 to June of this year, according to court documents.

In September, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Clenney that included the original charges as well as 12 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition involved children under the ages of 10 and 13. The later charges alleged crimes against four additional victims, according to the prosecutor’s office. The offenses were allegedly committed between September 2007 to June 2020.

The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

“It is a terrible tragedy,” Heile said. “So many lives ruined.”