‘Very complex system’ creates most snowfall Butler County has seen in 13 years

When asked about predicting snow fall Randall called it the “most challenging” part of being a meteorologist because of several variables, including the amount of precipitation, how long it will snow and the temperatures in the air and on the ground.

To compare, he said if 10 economists viewed the same data from the stock market they may have 10 different opinions.

“It’s the same with weather,” he said.

Randall said the snow is expected to stay around as high temperatures are forecast to reach only the mid-20s through the weekend with lows reaching zero or below.

Road crews throughout Butler and Warren counties were cleaning streets throughout Monday night and Tuesday.

The Level 1 Snow Emergency was rescinded Tuesday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Todd Westerberg sleds in the snow Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Harbin Park in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Weather forecast

Today: High temperatures in the mid-20s with lows 15 to 20 degrees. Snow will likely return after 3 p.m., with accumulation around 1 inch.

Thursday: A chance of snow or freezing rain in the morning with highs in the mid-20s with a low of around 10 degrees.

Friday: Highs in the low 20s to lows 5 to 10 degrees.

Saturday: Highs in the low 20s to lows 5 to 10 degrees.

Sunday: High temperatures 10 to 15 degrees with a low of zero to 5 below.

SOURCE: National Weather Service

Snow by municipality

Here’s how much snow your community received as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Fairfield : 7 inches

: 7 inches Hamilton : 6.5 inches

: 6.5 inches Lebanon : 7 inches

: 7 inches Liberty Twp .: 6 inches

.: 6 inches Madison Twp. : 8.1 inches

: 8.1 inches Mason : 5.5 inches

: 5.5 inches Middletown : 8.1 inches

: 8.1 inches Monroe : 7.7 inches

: 7.7 inches Oxford : 8 inches

: 8 inches Springboro : 7.3 inches

: 7.3 inches Trenton : 7 inches

: 7 inches Waynesville : 9 inches

: 9 inches West Chester: 7.5 inches

SOURCE: National Weather Service