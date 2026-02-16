Juvenile arrested following vehicle strike into home Monday morning

A juvenile driving a stolen vehicle crashed into two Middletown homes around 3 a.m. Monday, causing structural damage before being taken into custody, police said.
The incident happened on Sheridan Avenue following a police pursuit. Heavy damage was visible to at least one of the homes where a porch appeared to be caving. The other home had a pole that was struck.
At least one of the homes was vacant, and there were no apparent injuries, according to police.
The vehicle was an SUV that appeared to have gone off the left side of the road.
Additional information regarding the juvenile’s possible criminal charges was not available Monday morning.
