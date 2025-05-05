Vebcom Health Services moves to larger Fairfield location

The family run business specializes in home care for seniors and support for individuals with developmental disabilities.

It is expanding and relocating in Fairfield from its Nilles Road facility into the former AME Methodist Church, 7181 Ohio 4, a 7,000-square-foot building.

The move, Boafa said, will allow for an expansion of its adult day program, now serving eight clients with intellectual disabilities. There will now be room for 60 clients in the new center. There is a separate space for senior citizens.

“This center will offer a range of programs and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of our community’s senior and adults, including health and wellness initiatives, educational workshops, recreational activities, and support groups,” Boafa said.

“Our goal is to foster independence, promote inclusion, and build a sense of community among our seniors and adults with disabilities to combat the loneliness and isolation (from the) pandemic crisis.”

The new location includes sensory and conference rooms, a laundry, kitchen, three offices, a nursing station, along with training and break rooms for staff, now numbering 30.

Activities and outings are planned for both the senior and adult programs with monthly calendars posted. Transportation to the facility is also available for those needing it. Care plans are tailored to each client’s needs.

The seniors will occupy the east side of the building with the adult program on the west side. Senior programming runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the adult program runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch and a snack are provided at the senior center while clients bring their own lunches due to dietary and other restrictions.

The planning for the move began in late 2023 after issues arose around noise and client movement in the former space where businesses were located below Vebcom’s space, said Eric Boafa, chief financial officer, and Vida’s husband.

Carpeting and other measures didn’t resolve the issue and that’s when the search for a new, bigger location began.

“It’s been a long journey,” he said.

“This center is more than just a building. It’s a symbol of our commitment to creating a compassionate and supportive environment that values the dignity and worth of every individual,’’ Vida Boafa said.

“This is what makes my heart overflow with joy,’' said Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus.

MORE DETAILS

What: Vebcom Healthcare Services

Where: 7161 Dixie Highway (Ohio 4) in Fairfield

Contact: 513-817-4373, www.vebcomhealthservices.com

Services offered: Senior home care services including personal care, dementia support, companionship, live-in care; Developmental disability services including adult day programs, social activities, daily living support; Senior citizen day program