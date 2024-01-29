Vandalism continues being a problem at former historic Middletown downtown hotel

Fire Capt. Frank Baughman said he periodically inspects the inside of the hotel for evidence of fires started by those trying to stay warm. He said most of the fires are contained in a bathtub or a grill brought by the individuals.

Those caught inside the hotel have been charged with criminal trespass and on at least one call, there was a report that someone had started a fire, according to police reports reviewed by the Journal-News.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the Special Operations Unit searched the Manchester Inn floor by floor, the police report said. Police found five people inside at 11:22 p.m. and charged them with trespass.

Cheri Smith, 41, of Middletown also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

The others charged with trespass: Douglas Blanchard, 56, of Columbus; Erica Studey, 31, of Fairfield; Clayton Horne, 30, of Middletown; and Frederick Foster, no age or residence on the police report.

Studey also was given a criminal summons for trespass on Oct. 31, 2023 when she was seen climbing on a fire escape, according to the report.

On Oct. 27, 2023, police spotted two bicycles parked outside the Manchester, then located three people, Erin Ryan, Samantha West and Eric Sorrell, inside the hotel.

Clayton Castle, communications manager for the city of Middletown, said the city is aware of individuals getting into the Manchester Inn building. These issues are “addressed on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Two years ago, the city spent $112,000 for the clean-out of two city-owned downtown properties, the Manchester Inn and Sonshine Building, 101 N. Main St., in hopes of making them more attractive to potential developers and less attractive to the homeless.

Vickers Demolition, of Trenton, removed any remaining furniture/bedding, trash, debris or any other loose items, according to City Manager Paul Lolli. The goal of the clean-out of the Manchester Inn was to reduce the “fire load,” he said at the time.

He was concerned about the damage that could be done if a squatter started a fire in the 100-year-old Manchester.

The five-story Manchester Inn is included on the National Register of Historic Places and has 119 rooms and is approximately 60,000 square feet.