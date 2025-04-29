U.S. Sen. Husted to open office in Middletown

The city of Middletown building is across the street at 1 Donham Plaza.

“I’m happy to continue serving Ohioans in every corner of our state, whether they need help navigating a federal agency or are applying to a service academy,” Husted said in a statement. “Customer service is my overarching priority, and my team and I have established offices across Ohio to build on our work for all 11.9 million of our neighbors.”

Since he took office on Jan. 21, Husted’s office says he has held 147 meetings with Ohioans and Ohio job creators.

His staff has held an additional 334 meetings, according to a release.

Husted will also have office locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

Two mobile team members will serve southeast Ohio counties and can be reached by contacting the Columbus office.