UPDATE: Owner found for Middletown puppy rescued from icy water

47 minutes ago
Middletown Division of Fire reunited a puppy with its owner Thursday evening after rescuing the animal from icy water.

The animal’s name is “Ru Ru,” not “Sausage,” as dubbed by Middletown firefighters.

The call came 1:18 p.m. Thursday with reports of a puppy who wandered out on the thin ice of the pond behind behind a home in the 4300 block of Dixie Highway and “broke through with the warm weather,” according to Middletown Fire Chief Brian Wright.

Middletown fire completed ice rescue team completed training last week, and Wright urged continued caution.

“It doesn’t take much as this ice continues to melt and get brittle,” he said.

