UPDATE: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after Butler County fatal stabbing, frantic 911 calls

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, including one from a Darrtown Road resident who said there was a lot of fighting next door.

“Now there is somebody out in the road yelling and screaming,” caller said

A frantic man called and said someone had stabbed his brother in the neck. He said the suspects had stolen his truck a few days before. He was getting belongings out of a truck when a suspect stabbed his brother and they took off in vehicles heading toward Hamilton, he said.

A sobbing woman called 911 and said she was on the way to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital.

“He’s dying, he’s dying,” she screams. “Rick breathe, Rick breathe. He’s about to die.”

Anyone who has any information in this ongoing investigation please contact the sheriff’s office at 785-1209.