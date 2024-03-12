Unique, whimsy Hamilton store Scripted Studio adding nail salon

O’Neal Brenner has heard multiple customers describe Scripted Studio as what an Etsy retail store would be like. She takes that as a huge compliment.

O’Neal Brenner has credentials beyond Scripted Studio, which she believes sets Scripted Studio apart from other stores. She’s designed items for Minted, Disney, Target, West Elm and the Met, and now she uses the skills and experience she attained to design unique and often Hamilton-themed items only available at Scripted Studio.

“I also think Scripted has a ‘West Coast’ feel, as it was inspired by my travels to California with my son,” O’Neal Brenner said. “There aren’t many stores in this area that share the same vibe.”

Due to the pandemic and inflation, the past few years have been difficult for small businesses everywhere, and Scripted Studio is no exception. Some local businesses have gone under and every business owner hopes they aren’t next.

“My neighboring business, Village Parlor Shop, just closed a few weeks ago,” O’Neal Brenner said. “Any blow to the foot traffic on Main Street is a loss that all the businesses feel.”

O’Neal Brenner is grateful to Scripted Studio’s customers. Their continued financial support, especially during the holidays, has helped keep Scripted Studio afloat. In addition, seeing the joyful reactions of customers as they browse is O’Neal Brenner’s favorite part of owning Scripted Studio.

Changes are afoot at Scripted Studio. In spring of this year, O’Neal Brenner’s daughter Abby will open a nail salon called Polished in the back half of Scripted Studio. Polished will feature non-toxic products and, in the words of O’Neal Brenner, will be “the home of whimsy and wellness.”

More details

Scripted Studio is located at 306 Main St., Hamilton. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.