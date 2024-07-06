Two historic Middletown churches merging, another moving

Zion Lutheran, 10 N. Breiel Blvd., and Bethlehem Lutheran, 212 S. Broad St., will be decommissioned on Aug. 25, then reopen as New Hope United Lutheran Church of Middletown in the Zion building.

Zion members will attend the decommission service at Bethlehem, then everyone will drive up Central Avenue to Zion.

After Zion has been decommissioned, the altar will be reset, and New Hope will hold its first service, said Jean Vargo, interim pastor at Zion. She will continue to serve as interim pastor at New Hope until the bishop names a new pastor, probably next year, she said.

She envisions New Hope becoming a “spiritual hub” for the Lutheran community.

When asked if the goal is to take two churches and create one stronger, more vibrant church, she said: “Hope so.”

Bethlehem will celebrate its 170th anniversary on Aug. 11, and Zion has been located in the city for 95 years, said Kitty Blattner, president of the Bethlehem congregation.

The closing of Bethlehem created an opportunity for Crosspointe Church of Christ, said Pastor Scott Johnson. He said Grace Point Fellowship, 1455 E. Second St., Franklin, has purchased the Crosspointe property at 5630 Ohio 122, and Crosspointe has purchased the Bethlehem building.

Johnson said due to the extensive size of the Crosspointe property, the church was spending more on the building than out in the community.

“Time to reverse that trend,” he said.

He said Crosspointe has a ministry that addresses the homeless population and those facing addictions. Moving the church downtown will make it easier for people needing those services, he said.

Johnson said Bethlehem is being renovated, and he hopes to celebrate the improvements during a service in September.

Earlier this year, Johnson proposed the church purchasing the former Central Connections, a senior center on Central Avenue, and moving church services and other operations into the building.

The city of Middletown rejected that proposal and plans to hire a manager for the center. Last year the city purchased Central Connections for $1.8 million with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc.