Two Hamilton homes hit by gunfire

Another caller told dispatchers she heard a “bunch of gunshots”, then walked outside and saw a possible suspect vehicle that she described as a white mini van.

A caller told dispatchers she heard “Eleven rounds of automatic gunfire go off” west of the Five Points area.

“This has happened before and they said if you hear gunfire to definitely give us a call so, this is open air gun fire, 11 rounds. I counted,” the caller said.

A male caller from another house said, “someone just shot the house.”

A woman said he looked out the window and saw the gunfire coming out of the gun from a person in a white SUV.

Hamilton police Officer Kristy Collins said today there have been no arrests and “all still under investigation at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Phillip Root at 868-5811 ext. 1273.