Two companies adding nearly 260 new jobs in Hamilton

SencorpWhite plans to relocate the company’s Massachusetts headquarters and manufacturing operations to Hamilton. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.887%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

The company is a provider of automated storage solutions for the medical, retail and manufacturing industries, and selected Hamilton as its new U.S. headquarters. The company manufactures vertical carousels, horizontal carousels, vertical lift modules and proprietary software used by customers worldwide.

“The city welcomes SencorpWhite to the Hamilton business community. The SencorpWhite design and manufacturing high-paying jobs continue Hamilton’s tradition of being a city that makes things,” said Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller. “Congratulations to Salvagnini America for retaining jobs and creating new jobs by means of expansion, which is great for our city and a compliment to our city.”

SencorpWhite executives said they are transferring highly automated manufacturing operations from its world headquarters in Sweden to Ohio, which would reduce lead times and costs as it would increase global production capacity for its Weland product line.

The move to Hamilton “marks an exciting new chapter” for SencorpWhite, said President and CEO Corey Calla.

“This investment positions us to accelerate innovation, strengthen our partnerships, and better support the industries that rely on our solutions,” she said. “We’re building not just a new facility, but a foundation for the future.”

The company cited Hamilton’s central location as a key driver in its site selection, according to a press release from REDI Cincinnati. This project will bring in 230 new jobs to the city and generate $20 million in new payroll. An opening ribbon cutting is planned for early 2026, according to the city.

Salvagnini America, a division of Salvagnini Group, will add 28 new jobs to its Hamilton location, adding $2.6 million to the local payroll. The $9 million expansion will retain the 118 existing jobs, including 50 jobs across the country.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.338%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

Salvagnini designs, builds, sells and services flexible machines and systems for sheet metal processing, and has been the company’s North America hub for nearly 40 years. This latest expansion will serve as a hub for Salvagnini’s North American operations. This expansion announcement comes a few years after the company debuted its last expansion, which started in 2019 and continued through the COVID pandemic.

Company executives said this expansion allows the company to enhance the customer experience center and improve the current offices.

“Our continued investment in Hamilton reflects Salvagnini’s confidence in Ohio’s skilled workforce and strong educational and industrial ecosystem,” said Salvagnini America CEO Andrea Scarpari. “These new jobs will help us meet growing demand for advanced automation solutions and reinforce our position as a leader in sheet metal processing: the ultimate goal is to keep improving our customer experience through excellent support.”

Calla said they plan to procure Salvagnini equipment in the late summer for a launch in the second quarter of 2027. They will begin shipping product in March 2026, she said.

Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati, said the two investments will have an average annual salary of nearly $90,000.

“The combination of continued foreign direct investment and new business creates a balanced momentum that strengthens Hamilton’s diverse manufacturing base, lifting the entire community,” she said.

Advanced manufacturing is “a key industry in Ohio that is backed by a robust workforce,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

“SencorpWhite and Salvagnini America’s decision to invest in southwest Ohio will bring high-quality jobs to Hamilton with roles spanning engineering, assembly, IT and more,” he said.

The industry is also a key industry for Hamilton.

In February, the new Advanced Manufacturing Workforce and Innovation Hub (AM Hub) is expected to open. This partnership with, among others, Miami University, Butler Tech, the city of Hamilton, Hamilton City Schools, OhioMeansJobs and 30 area businesses.

The AM Hub is creating what officials have said will be “the premier educational institution for jobs of the future.”