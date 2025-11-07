Two ACL surgeries later, Carlisle sophomore is league’s best running back

No wonder the Indians are enjoying one of their most successful seasons.

Koogle is a big reason for Carlisle’s success this year.

Collins, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore, has rushed 155 times for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. He was injured and missed the Waynesville game.

The leading rusher in the Southwestern Buckeye League, he has 400 yards more than the second-place rusher.

In the 10 games this season, he has two 200-yard games and five 100-yard games.

Koogle said Collins is having “a big year” for the Indians.

In Carlisle’s easy victory over West Liberty Salem, Collins rushed 18 times for 211 yards and three scores. Carlisle raced to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

“They wanted that one,” said Koogle, a 2011 Carlisle High graduate who spent eight seasons as assistant coach at Preble Shawnee before being hired two years ago to lead the Indians. “It went the way we hoped it would.”