Turn to your newspaper every day for resources and tips to help your family master learning from home

The newspaper also is a destination for fun and challenging games. The Life section offers puzzles and brain teasers to give children and grown-ups a mental workout. Daily features to challenge creative thinking include the crossword puzzle, the Jumble word scramble and the Sudoku number puzzle.

The Word Sleuth, running weekdays, is a word search puzzle. The Hidden Treasures hidden picture puzzle, running Tuesdays and Sundays, offers the opportunity to find hidden objects and color the picture created by Tipp City resident and author Liz Ball.

Thank you for subscribing and learning with our newspaper.

Michelle Fong is the Life/Entertainment editor for the Dayton Daily News. Contact her at Michelle.Fong@coxinc.com.

How to access resources to help you learn from home

We have partnered with News In Education to share educational content for students in grades K-12 every day in the Life section while many students continue to learn from home.

This special content is designed to help educate and inform students and connect them with timely and relevant online resources. This program promotes using our newspaper products for lifelong learning.

Resources include Use the News lessons that help tap information from the newspaper for activities by grade level, geography questions based on major news events, last week in the news quiz, front-page stories that can prompt conversation as well as the week in history.

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News Newspaper in Education’s ePapers are available to students and teachers for free as remote learning continues for many communities across the region. Subscribers can continue to log in via your normal name and password.

If you don’t have an account, visit www.nieonline.com/ohio and use the following information to log in:

Username: Guestlogin

Password: Ohio Newspapers

