TSA: More guns found at airport checkpoints despite fewer passengers

Passengers can face fines starting at $2,050 for an unloaded gun found in carry-on and and $4,100 for a loaded gun. The maximum penalty can be as high as $10,250 per violation.

Passengers can have trusted traveler status and TSA PreCheck screening benefits revoked for a period of time.

“Travelers need to know that if they bring a gun to the security checkpoint, regardless of whether it is in a handbag, knapsack, roller-bag or strapped to their belt, it will be an inconvenient and expensive mistake on their part,” Pekoske said.

Passengers can travel with a gun in a checked bag as long as it is properly store and declared at check-in with the airline. Guns must be unloaded, in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separate from ammunition. Gun parts, ammunition and replicas also must be kept in checked luggage.