Trustee against plans approved for newest Butler County Starbucks

“It was just a really beautiful, well-thought-out plan. Ever since then it’s just changed, and it’s changed, and it’s changed,’’ Welch said.

“I see no reason to change it for a Starbucks. We have 12 Starbucks in our community. We should aim for a higher goal for this property.”

All but three lots on the property located at the southwest corner of Tylers Place Boulevard and Liberty Way have been developed, said Aaron Scott, pre-development manager for developer Steiner & Associates.

The Starbucks would occupy 2,250 square-feet of the 5,500 square-foot building on the middle lot, close to Planet Fitness. Developers are in discussion with a sushi restaurant for the rest of that building.

There are no tenants identified yet for either building on the lot to the east and the lot to the west of the Starbucks, although developers are in discussions with potential tenants, Scott said.

“Exact square footage of the east and west buildings are tenant dependent,” Scott said.

“Real estate is a long game. We’re excited to take this next step.’’

Scott said there is no timeline yet for construction, but expects the Starbucks to open sometime in the fall of 2026. He said it is likely the east building would be constructed in conjunction with the one housing Starbucks.