Truck rolls down I-75 embankment near Middletown exit

His pickup truck rolled down the embankment near Exit 32 around 7:55 a.m., but because he was wearing his seat belt, he suffered only minor injuries, according to Sgt. Jeff Staples from the State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Corey Whiteman, 32, of Versailles, Ky., was transported to Atrium Medical Center, Staples said. He was not ejected from the truck that was heavily damaged.