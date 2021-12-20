Truck rolls down I-75 embankment near Middletown exit

A man from Kentucky apparently fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the southbound lanes of I-75 in Middletown on Sunday morning.
His pickup truck rolled down the embankment near Exit 32 around 7:55 a.m., but because he was wearing his seat belt, he suffered only minor injuries, according to Sgt. Jeff Staples from the State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Corey Whiteman, 32, of Versailles, Ky., was transported to Atrium Medical Center, Staples said. He was not ejected from the truck that was heavily damaged.
He was charged with failure to control.
Staples, who was off work Sunday, said when he saw photos of the wrecked truck, he thought the injuries would be much more serious. The truck’s airbag deployed and windows were smashed.
