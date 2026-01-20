Tri-State winter shelters brace for surge as homelessness crisis deepens across region

Butler County confronts the most significant homelessness challenge in Ohio, with nearly 500 people experiencing homelessness or living in encampments. The crisis has prompted new initiatives and proposals for comprehensive solutions, according to our partners at Journal-News.

Serving Homeless with Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM) expects “extremely high” demand over its nine-week program, which began Jan. 4. The church-based shelter, now in its 24th year, served about 130 clients last year and remains the only facility in Butler County accepting men, women and children.

“Homelessness increases every day,” SHALOM director Bill Fugate told Journal-News.

The program operates through partnerships with eight local churches, transporting clients at 5 p.m. daily from the SHALOM office in First United Methodist Church to host locations. Volunteers provide meals and overnight supervision, with clients sleeping on mats in separate rooms for men and women.

Founded in 2002 by Roy and Pat Ickes, SHALOM operates without federal financial assistance. Clients must be sober, have no warrants and not be registered sex offenders.

Fugate attributed increasing homelessness to economic factors, cost of living and lack of education, though he noted some individuals choose street life.

“A lot of it is choices,” Fugate told Journal-News. “For them, this is all they know. It’s generational for a lot of them.”

When temperatures drop to dangerous levels in Cincinnati, Shelterhouse becomes more than just a warm space — it becomes a refuge that could mean the difference between life and death.

“The whole idea is that nobody freezes to death on the streets of Cincinnati or Hamilton County,” said Arlene Nolan, executive director of Shelterhouse. “I believe that with this location, we’ve actually managed to prevent many, many deaths.”

Located in the lower level of The Barron Center, which is the year-round men’s shelter on Gest Street, the winter shelter operates as the only overnight cold weather program for people experiencing homelessness in Hamilton County. With 200 beds available to both men and women, the 10,000 square foot area opens from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. during the coldest months.

What sets Shelterhouse apart from other facilities is its overflow capacity, Nolan said. When more than 200 people seek shelter on particularly cold nights, the organization expands beyond its standard inventory to accommodate everyone who needs a warm place to stay.

“We have many, many times over the year reached capacity, but one of the things that we do, that not many other shelters do, is we do overflow,” Nolan said.

Last winter, the facility served close to 240 people, the most in its history at that location. As temperatures continue to drop this season, Nolan expects demand to increase by roughly 10% each night.

The shelter partners with local churches to provide transportation to and from the facility, shuttling people to a day center in Over-the-Rhine when the overnight shelter closes.

Shelterhouse’s winter shelter has operated since 2009, starting at Prince of Peace Church in Over-the-Rhine and the former Drop Inn Center on 12th Street before moving to its current location. The organization serves approximately 3,000 unique individuals across its different facilities annually.

“Every single man and woman that comes through our door has a different story and a different background, a variety of educational backgrounds, different kinds of socioeconomic classes,” Nolan said. “Any one of us could face a situation where we need to access shelter, even if it’s just for a night.”

Nolan said operating an overnight shelter presents significant challenges, including finding willing and available staff during those hours and addressing the mental health and substance abuse challenges many residents face. The biggest obstacle remains funding, as there’s no single source of financial support for shelter operations.

“We have to fundraise. We have to constantly seek funding to keep it going every night, which we’ve done for almost 50 years,” Nolan said.

The organization currently needs donations of warm jackets, particularly in XXL sizes for large men, which are typically in short supply during the winter months.

In neighboring Boone County, where no permanent shelter exists for people experiencing homelessness, an emergency cold shelter program has far exceeded all expectations since its launch in 2020, county officials said.

Laura Pleiman, director of Boone County’s Community Services and Programs, said the county currently houses 69 individuals, including three children, through its partnership with Covington-based Welcome House. The program books hotel rooms 24/7 for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Boone County for the duration of the program’s activation.

“When we were originally modeling this, we thought we may get 30, 40 individuals maximum,” Pleiman said. “Sure enough, as time has gone on, we’ve hit those numbers on a repeated basis and have exceeded them in the past year.”

The program emerged from a Homelessness Task Force formed in 2019 that identified the immediate need for winter weather sheltering.

The emergency shelter activates when internal teams assess weather conditions and determine dangerous cold temperatures. A street outreach team from Welcome House then identifies individuals requiring shelter, housing them in Boone County hotels until conditions improve.

The program is primarily funded by the Boone County Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Aging tax, a $25 annual payroll tax per county employee.

Most recently, the county activated the shelter just before Thanksgiving and again since Jan. 10 as bitterly cold temperatures returned to the region.

While state statistics estimate 60 to 90 people experience homelessness in Boone County, community partners believe the actual number is much higher.

“In Boone County, it is difficult to find those who are experiencing homelessness because often, in rural homelessness situations, people who are in encampments, they don’t want to be found,” Pleiman said.

The broader Northern Kentucky region faces a significant shortage of beds for people experiencing homelessness. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) operates year-round with 68 beds, serving as the only low-barrier cold shelter in the region.

In winter 2023-2024, ESNKY provided shelter to 495 people, including an increase in senior citizens and those experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“We’re seeing an increase in chronic homelessness, and that is because of the lack of housing we have,” ESKNY Director Kim Webb told us in a 2024 interview. “This is a housing problem that requires a housing solution.”

Unlike animal shelters, Kentucky does not mandate homeless shelters in every county, leaving programs dependent on county funding, grants and private donations.

“In general, our region is short of beds for those who are experiencing homelessness, especially during the wintertime,” Pleiman said.

While Boone County continues exploring options for a permanent shelter, officials remain committed to the current emergency model that has proven successful in saving lives during dangerous weather conditions.