Tri-State Antique Market, started in 1985, returns this weekend

Shoppers can expect to find antique, vintage, retro goods as well as an array of rare finds at the upcoming Tri-State Antique Market.
“We bill this as the largest, monthly antiques and vintage-only show in the state of Indiana,” said Aaron Metzger, organizer of the Tri-State Antique Market. “The maximum capacity is a little over 250 vendors. I’m not going to say we sell out every show, but with a good weather report, there’s a good chance we will. This first show is expected to be a well-attended one.”
Now in its 38th season, the Tri-State Antique Market is the first Sunday of each month, May through October. Other 2023 market dates scheduled are June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1.
Metzger said the event was started in 1985 by his father, Bruce Metzger. He got involved when he was 8 years old as the clean-up crew and he’s been involved ever since. He said the show started as a genuine, antique show and it’s remained true to that focus.
“We basically ask that everything sold there be at least 30 years or older and collectible. So, that really puts us back to the early 1990s at this point, but it’s everything from rustic furnishings from the 1800′s, sometimes even earlier, all the way to mid-century modern stuff, which is really hot right now,” he said.
Shoppers will find a variety of items from vintage clothing, jewelry, early Americana, vintage Pyrex, mid-century modern art, Rookwood pottery, vinyl records, pop culture memorabilia and more.
“You see a lot of happy faces, and a lot of people that are finding that long-lost treasure they’ve been looking for. I guess it’s the success stories that I get the biggest thrill out of,” Metzger said.
Among the popular features at the event, shoppers can enjoy a photo booth and face board, where guests can snap a photo of themselves and share it or post the photo on social media. Another demand was for shaded seating areas, so the organizers have focused on increasing the shaded seating and rest areas. New this year, there will be a circus-like atmosphere with spotlighted entertainment. The market continues to offer free parking, modern restrooms, and local food and beverage concessions.
The Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds is in southeast Indiana, approximately one mile west of exit 16, off I-275. The location is within minutes of both the Ohio and Kentucky borders. With quaint, country charm, complete with shaded groves and open-air pavilions, the five-acre park at the fairgrounds offers modern amenities.
Shoppers have traveled from neighboring cities, including Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Lexington and Louisville to attend the event. About 3,000 guests show up at each event.
How to go
What: Tri-State Antique Market
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Early bird shoppers will be welcome during vendor set up at 6 a.m. Gates open at 6 a.m.
Where: Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds (also known as the Dearborn County Fairgrounds), Lawrenceburg, Ind. U.S. 50 and Hollywood Boulevard one mile west of exit 16, off Interstate 275.
Admission: $5 adults, children and pets free
More info.: lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com
About the Author