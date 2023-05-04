Tri-State Antique Market, started in 1985, returns this weekend

Shoppers will find a variety of items from vintage clothing, jewelry, early Americana, vintage Pyrex, mid-century modern art, Rookwood pottery, vinyl records, pop culture memorabilia and more.

“You see a lot of happy faces, and a lot of people that are finding that long-lost treasure they’ve been looking for. I guess it’s the success stories that I get the biggest thrill out of,” Metzger said.

Among the popular features at the event, shoppers can enjoy a photo booth and face board, where guests can snap a photo of themselves and share it or post the photo on social media. Another demand was for shaded seating areas, so the organizers have focused on increasing the shaded seating and rest areas. New this year, there will be a circus-like atmosphere with spotlighted entertainment. The market continues to offer free parking, modern restrooms, and local food and beverage concessions.

The Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds is in southeast Indiana, approximately one mile west of exit 16, off I-275. The location is within minutes of both the Ohio and Kentucky borders. With quaint, country charm, complete with shaded groves and open-air pavilions, the five-acre park at the fairgrounds offers modern amenities.

Shoppers have traveled from neighboring cities, including Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Lexington and Louisville to attend the event. About 3,000 guests show up at each event.

How to go

What: Tri-State Antique Market

When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Early bird shoppers will be welcome during vendor set up at 6 a.m. Gates open at 6 a.m.

Where: Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds (also known as the Dearborn County Fairgrounds), Lawrenceburg, Ind. U.S. 50 and Hollywood Boulevard one mile west of exit 16, off Interstate 275.

Admission: $5 adults, children and pets free

More info.: lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com