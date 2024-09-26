Trenton resident who allegedly set a man on fire faces arson, attempted murder charges

Middletown detectives and the fire department were called to the 800 block of Maple for a man in a detached garage suffering from burns. They found the victim with burns on the upper half of his body. The man as transported by medical helicopter for treatment in a Dayton hospital.

The victim told officials he was working on a bike when a man known to him as “Seath” came up behind him, poured gasoline on him and lit him on fire, according to court documents. The victim was able to identify King as the suspect.

Further investigation revealed there were two other people in the garage at the time of the incident.

King is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $700,000 bond that was set in Middletown Municipal Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court on the indicted charges by Judge Keith Spaeth.