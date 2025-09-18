Trenton council to vote on ‘do not knock registry’ tonight

“I think it’s great,” Lovins said. “I hate it when people come to my door. So does my husband.”

Lovins said her elderly husband has health issues and could be convinced to sign up for things he doesn’t understand. The registry, she believed, could keep potential sellers from taking advantage of him.

Mayor Ryan Perry said the city’s elderly population was top of mind when drafting the ordinance.

“A lot of our citizens aren’t having their ‘No Soliciting’ signs respected,” Perry said. “It’s become a security concern for a lot of our elderly and also just a privacy concern.”

Perry said those who violate the registry would face a misdemeanor with a maximum $100 fine.

When we asked, the mayor said door-to-door sales would still be welcome in town.

“If you fill out your permit, you register with the city, you’re free to go door to door with the exception of those who ask you not to,” he said.

After we told her about the ordinance, Lovins said she would track its progress and sign up if it were passed.

“Yes, I would. It’s annoying,” she said.

Trenton City Council’s meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at 11 E State St.

City spokesperson Stas Beresford said that, if passed, there would be a 30-day period before it goes into effect.

“During that time, the city will set up simple ways for residents to sign up either online through the city’s website or in person at the administration building,” Beresford said.

Beresford said there would be no cost for residents to join the registry.