Trains rolling through Springfield again after 20-car Norfolk Southern derailment

NTSB public affairs specialist Sarah Taylor Sulick said on Monday that investigators will survey the scene and look at the condition of the track. Investigators will also inspect the mechanical condition of the train, the position of the cars in the train and more.

“They will also be collecting event recorder data, on-board image recorders, and will conduct interviews with the crew and other witnesses,” Sulick said in an email.

A preliminary report from the NTSB about the derailment is expected to be available in 2-3 weeks.

Route 41 remains closed between Interstate 70 and Gateway Boulevard in Springfield due to the derailment. Traffic can still access the industrial park from the north, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“This route will remain closed until the railroad has completed emergency repairs at the crossing,” the state transportation department said.

The official detours are the following: