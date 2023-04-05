Trail at VOA MetroPark to be extended to Mason’s trails thanks to state grant money

MetroParks Butler County has received a $441,639 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to extend the Tylersville Trail at the Voice of America MetroPark and to Mason’s trail network.
The new 0.79-mile paved trail is a joint effort between MetroParks and West Chester Twp. which owns the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting and the parcel of land between the museum and the VOA Shopping Center where the trail will cross. The new trail will link to an existing trail along Butler Warren Road at Voice of America MetroPark, and to the city of Mason’s paved-trail network.
“The Tylersville Trail Project will be a great addition to the 350-miles of connected trails which make up the Miami Valley Trail Network,” MetroParks’ Park Planner Matt Latham said. “Voice of America MetroPark visitors can currently connect to the City of Mason’s trail system via the Butler-Warren/Tylersville intersection. Eventually, trail users will be able to start their journey on the Tylersville Trail and travel all the way to the Little Miami Scenic Trail in Lebanon.”
The Miami Valley is home to the nation’s largest paved trail network. A study by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission estimated $13.4 million in economic activity is generated annually by the trails.
The total project cost is estimated at $588,852. There is a $147,213 local match and MetroParks is contributing $114,323 and West Chester’s share is $32,890. Trail construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2024.
“We’re excited for this next step in furthering MetroParks’ goal of developing and connecting regional trails,” MetroParks Executive Director Jackie O’Connell said. “Thanks to ODNR and West Chester Township for their partnership on this project.”
About the Author