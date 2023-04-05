Trail at VOA MetroPark to be extended to Mason’s trails thanks to state grant money

The new 0.79-mile paved trail is a joint effort between MetroParks and West Chester Twp. which owns the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting and the parcel of land between the museum and the VOA Shopping Center where the trail will cross. The new trail will link to an existing trail along Butler Warren Road at Voice of America MetroPark, and to the city of Mason’s paved-trail network.

“The Tylersville Trail Project will be a great addition to the 350-miles of connected trails which make up the Miami Valley Trail Network,” MetroParks’ Park Planner Matt Latham said. “Voice of America MetroPark visitors can currently connect to the City of Mason’s trail system via the Butler-Warren/Tylersville intersection. Eventually, trail users will be able to start their journey on the Tylersville Trail and travel all the way to the Little Miami Scenic Trail in Lebanon.”