Traffic alert: Lane changes coming for Liberty Way interchange project

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced there will be traffic shifts and lane restrictions on the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps and the Liberty Way ramps beginning Sunday night at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge widening.

Night-time construction will continue through the week on the ramps and Cox Road, north of the Liberty Way intersection, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Friday, June 11 lane restrictions may occur from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.