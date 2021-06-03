Traffic alert: Lane changes coming for Liberty Way interchange project

Drivers will run into lane restrictions at the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange this weekend as crews begin work widening the bridge.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced there will be traffic shifts and lane restrictions on the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps and the Liberty Way ramps beginning Sunday night at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge widening.
Night-time construction will continue through the week on the ramps and Cox Road, north of the Liberty Way intersection, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Friday, June 11 lane restrictions may occur from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This work is weather-dependent and part of the $24.5 million Ohio129/Liberty Way/I-75 Interchange modification project, scheduled for completion in November 2022. Traffic will be maintained for most of the construction period with every effort to keep motorists safe and minimize delays. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the work zone area.