Traffic alert: CSX to close two Hamilton crossings next week

CSX Transportation will temporarily close two railroad crossings next week to replace faulty railroad ties.
The Heaton Street rail crossing, between Third and Fifth streets, and the Butler Street rail crossing, between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fifth Street, will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Friday.
Closure dates could fluctuate due to the complexity of required work and/or weather conditions.
