Traffic alert: CSX to close two Hamilton crossings next week
Traffic alert: CSX to close two Hamilton crossings next week

A CSX train travels along the railroad tracks crossing Laurel Avenue Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Hamilton. Hamilton officials had a meeting last week with CSX officials. The train officials said they would work with city leaders the best they could, but there is not much they can do about blocking railroad crossing. They did recommend motorists to call a toll-free number that's posted at every crossing if there are problems, including stopped trains. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

58 minutes ago

CSX Transportation will temporarily close two railroad crossings next week to replace faulty railroad ties.

The Heaton Street rail crossing, between Third and Fifth streets, and the Butler Street rail crossing, between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fifth Street, will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Closure dates could fluctuate due to the complexity of required work and/or weather conditions.

