Traffic alert: CSX to close two Hamilton crossings next week

A CSX train travels along the railroad tracks crossing Laurel Avenue Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Hamilton. Hamilton officials had a meeting last week with CSX officials. The train officials said they would work with city leaders the best they could, but there is not much they can do about blocking railroad crossing. They did recommend motorists to call a toll-free number that's posted at every crossing if there are problems, including stopped trains. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF