Tops in the nation: Two Hamilton sixth graders excel as ‘mathletes’ in global contest

Two of America’s youngest and best mathematicians can now be found in a Butler County elementary school, according to a recent math competition.
In March 300,000 students from around the globe competed in online tests hosted by Mathletics.
When the results for the “World Maths Day” contest were tallied, a pair of 6th graders at Hamilton Schools’ Linden Elementary finished first and second among same grade participating students in the nation, said city school officials.
Taking first place was Logan Wurster with Linden classmate Sebastian Reynoso right behind him in second place.
“It was really, really cool to be first place in the country. It’s a huge accomplishment,” said Wurster. “I’ve been really good at math the last couple of years and I’ve learned some basic facts kind of early.”
Both boys credited their teachers support, especially Linden 6th grade math instructor Nancy Taylor.
Reynoso said: “I really credit my success to my teachers. Without them I wouldn’t be as smart as I am.”
“I’ve just always paid attention and looked upon what they taught me and then used in the (online math competition),” said Reynoso.
Taylor said she was floored when the winners were announced.
“It was a world competition through this one computer program and to have number one and number two in the United States – holy cow. I’m so proud,” she said.
Taylor said the boys’ big wins were a team effort and credited all the teachers in the school who worked with the two since their early grades.
“From pre-school all the way up, the teachers always provided the material they needed for them (the boys) to succeed, encouraged them and patted them on the back when they did well. They taught them when they didn’t understand and they had that listening ear.”
“It’s been every teacher that has ever touched their lives and it’s a success story for all of us,” she said.
Linden Elementary Brandi Hazelwood also marveled at the boys’ accomplishment, saying: “I am very proud of these young men.”
“They are Linden leaders and have a passion for all things math. Linden staff prepare our students to succeed in competitions such as World Math Day,” said Hazelwood.
