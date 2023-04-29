Tops in the nation: Two Hamilton sixth graders excel as ‘mathletes’ in global contest

Explore Hamilton Schools win national honor for strong music programs

Both boys credited their teachers support, especially Linden 6th grade math instructor Nancy Taylor.

Reynoso said: “I really credit my success to my teachers. Without them I wouldn’t be as smart as I am.”

“I’ve just always paid attention and looked upon what they taught me and then used in the (online math competition),” said Reynoso.

Taylor said she was floored when the winners were announced.

“It was a world competition through this one computer program and to have number one and number two in the United States – holy cow. I’m so proud,” she said.

Taylor said the boys’ big wins were a team effort and credited all the teachers in the school who worked with the two since their early grades.

“From pre-school all the way up, the teachers always provided the material they needed for them (the boys) to succeed, encouraged them and patted them on the back when they did well. They taught them when they didn’t understand and they had that listening ear.”

“It’s been every teacher that has ever touched their lives and it’s a success story for all of us,” she said.

Linden Elementary Brandi Hazelwood also marveled at the boys’ accomplishment, saying: “I am very proud of these young men.”

“They are Linden leaders and have a passion for all things math. Linden staff prepare our students to succeed in competitions such as World Math Day,” said Hazelwood.