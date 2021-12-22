Top local news for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Baker found national fame in 2016 when he pitched his business, VPcabs Virtual Panel, to the celebrity investors on the television show “Shark Tank.”

That business continues, but he more recently launched another enterprise, Pinball Garage, at 113 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton. He wasn’t awarded citizen of the year for that alone, but also for his generosity with other businesses.

VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps victim of purse snatching at Kroger

Caption A Good Samaritan and the 87-year-old victim of a purse snatching at a Kroger in Butler Co

LEMON TWP. — A Good Samaritan and the 87-year-old victim of a purse snatching at a Kroger in Butler County received national attention Wednesday morning with a live interview on Fox & Friends.

Trenton resident Pat Goins stopped by the Lemon Twp. Kroger on Dec. 5 after church to do some shopping. She was just about done when she walked down an aisle to pick up a forgotten item when a man grabbed her purse and ran.

That’s when Deshawn Pressley sprang to action. Pressley heard Goins shout, saw a man with a purse dash by and sprinted after the suspect, tackling him in the parking lot.

Great Miami Rowing launches capital campaign to build boathouse/clubhouse

Caption Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED

Having hired a world-class rowing coach 11 months ago, Great Miami Rowing is working to help realize his vision — a clubhouse and boathouse for the rowing club like the one he grew up with in his native Barcelona, Spain.

From the beginning of his tenure at Great Miami Rowing, Marc Oria, who rowed for Catalunya and the Spanish National Team, and who coached Olympians, was speaking about his dream of creating a place where rowers and their families can hang out, train and simply socialize.

“My vision is to build a center — a real center — a club that is a community center where you can go and you can spend time with your family, go and work out, learn to row, and do other open-water sports, like coastal rowing, or paddling, or kayaking,” Oria told the Journal-News several months ago, as the first-ever U.S. Coastal Rowing Team planned to compete in Europe.

Grand jury gets case of Middletown woman charged in theft of driver’s purse

Caption Brittany Gaba, 33, of Middletown, was charged with robbery today after she allegedly stole a woman's purse Saturday. MIDDLETOWN POLICE

A 33-year-old Middletown woman charged with robbery after she allegedly stole a purse from a woman who gave her a ride home had her case bound over to a Butler County grand jury, according to Middletown Municipal Court record.

Brittany Gaba was charged with robbery. Judge James Sherron set her bond at $50,000 and bound her case over. She’s in the Butler County Jail.

Middletown police responded Dec. 4 to the 2800 block of Burbank Avenue and found the alleged victim, a 72-year-old woman, sitting on the ground, hysterical, with visible marks and injuries to her face, police said.

Liberty Way ramp project includes closure next week

Caption Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

An overnight ramp closure is scheduled for next week on a Liberty Way ramp, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

The closure of the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 and westbound Ohio 129 is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 27 until reopening at 6 a.m. Dec. 28.

At that time, the ramp to northbound I-75 will be in its new configuration and permanent location, according to the engineer’s office.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Firefighter staffing an issue Fairfield Twp. will address in 2022

Caption Fairfield Twp. will focus on first responding staffing in 2022, including the need for fire department staffing. Fire departments across the region, and the country, are facing the need to fill part-time firefighting positions as there are an abundance of full-time positions available. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman

In 2022, the Fairfield Twp. Fire Department will seek to hire more full-time firefighters to combat the regional and nationwide problem of not having enough bodies to fill part-time positions.

Township fire Chief Timothy Thomas said there are not enough people to fill part-time jobs, and the part-time staff on the payroll often work full-time jobs elsewhere. And when they’re mandated to work overtime, they call off for their part-time shifts at the township.

“Similar to everybody else, we’re struggling with the number of part-time staff members available,” said Thomas. “Some departments have five, six, seven guys a day on overtime. It’s a serious challenge to the fire service right now.”

