Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Great Miami Rowing launches capital campaign to build boathouse/clubhouse

Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED
caption arrowCaption
Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED

News
By Mike Rutledge
14 minutes ago

Having hired a world-class rowing coach 11 months ago, Great Miami Rowing is working to help realize his vision — a clubhouse and boathouse for the rowing club like the one he grew up with in his native Barcelona, Spain.

From the beginning of his tenure at Great Miami Rowing, Marc Oria, who rowed for Catalunya and the Spanish National Team, and who coached Olympians, was speaking about his dream of creating a place where rowers and their families can hang out, train and simply socialize.

“My vision is to build a center — a real center — a club that is a community center where you can go and you can spend time with your family, go and work out, learn to row, and do other open-water sports, like coastal rowing, or paddling, or kayaking,” Oria told the Journal-News several months ago, as the first-ever U.S. Coastal Rowing Team planned to compete in Europe.

He hopes to have a center with a restaurant, where where people can hang around, and observed, “It gives fun life to the city.”

ExploreCoach who has tutored Olympians takes over lead of Great Miami Rowing, hopes to expand

The organization sent out emails soliciting donations, with a well-made video that captures the feeling of quickly gliding in rowing shells on the Great Miami River with the team.

A link to the video is at https://tinyurl.com/2b53jfm4.

“It’s one of the most peaceful things in the world,” one young woman on the rowing team says in a voiceover on the video.

Team members say the sport and their involvement with the club improved their physical and mental strength, and a sense of family. For some, it offered the opportunity to row in college.

Competitive rowing is a sport people see on the Olympics, but most don’t think the sport is a possibility for them, one member observed.

“Not every community has that opportunity,” Caitlin Schumate, a board member and team alumna says on the video. “Here in Hamilton, we have the perfect opportunity for that.”

caption arrowCaption
Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED

Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED
caption arrowCaption
Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED

“The first time I came to Hamilton, I fell in love,” says Oria, who points back at the river behind him in the video.

“Here we have 3,000 (meters) of water. The stretch of water is fantastic,” he adds, noting there are no other watercraft, such as barges or motor boats to obstruct the rowing.

On the other hand, Schumate notes the current storage area for the boats and other rowing equipment between North B Street and the river is somewhat ugly — a mostly ugly gravel lot with a fence and no shelter for the boats, which the team can’t have pride in as its home.

Hamilton City Council in October approved the sale of property to a company called VRG Hamilton B St Apts, LLC, which wants to build 34 apartments, and possibly the rowing facility, between B Street and the river, not far north of Main Street. It would have some of the best views of downtown Hamilton.

Explore34-apartment complex planned in Hamilton with river and downtown views
caption arrowCaption
Great Miami Crew rowing team members get boats ready during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 on the Great Miami River in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Great Miami Crew rowing team members get boats ready during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 on the Great Miami River in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Great Miami Crew rowing team members get boats ready during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 on the Great Miami River in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The team needs better equipment and a gym — “a place where, after being outside, in the cold, after practice they can get warm,” Oria says. He wants the team to excel, but: “To reach that level, we need better,” he adds. “We need a center.”

A center with a boathouse would extend the boats’ lifespan. It also would offer “a community space,” Schumate says.

Oria believes a center like that would encourage more people from Hamilton “to hang out,” and enjoy the river.

ExploreHamilton-based athletes perform well at international coastal rowing championships

“This capital campaign and the new facility would mean everything to our team,” said Lorelei Langmeyer, a crew youth rower.

caption arrowCaption
The Great Miami Rowing Center 4-woman team recently competing in nationals in Florida were, from left, coxswain Caroline Bishop (15), Anna Hodge (15), Sylvia Ferraro (18), Lorelei Langmeyer (14), and Alanna Schlaeger (17). PROVIDED

The Great Miami Rowing Center 4-woman team recently competing in nationals in Florida were, from left, coxswain Caroline Bishop (15), Anna Hodge (15), Sylvia Ferraro (18), Lorelei Langmeyer (14), and Alanna Schlaeger (17). PROVIDED
caption arrowCaption
The Great Miami Rowing Center 4-woman team recently competing in nationals in Florida were, from left, coxswain Caroline Bishop (15), Anna Hodge (15), Sylvia Ferraro (18), Lorelei Langmeyer (14), and Alanna Schlaeger (17). PROVIDED

In Other News
1
Firefighter staffing an issue Fairfield Twp. will address in 2022
2
School districts struggling to keep buses on the road
3
Oxford considers outside management for Aquatic Center
4
Man gets 30 days in jail, probation in accidental death of Cincinnati...
5
Top local news for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

About the Author

Follow Mike Rutledge on facebookFollow Mike Rutledge on twitter

Have covered government and politics for 35 years in Ohio and Kentucky

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top