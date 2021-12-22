Great Miami Rowing launches capital campaign to build boathouse/clubhouse

A link to the video is at https://tinyurl.com/2b53jfm4.

“It’s one of the most peaceful things in the world,” one young woman on the rowing team says in a voiceover on the video.

Team members say the sport and their involvement with the club improved their physical and mental strength, and a sense of family. For some, it offered the opportunity to row in college.

Competitive rowing is a sport people see on the Olympics, but most don’t think the sport is a possibility for them, one member observed.

“Not every community has that opportunity,” Caitlin Schumate, a board member and team alumna says on the video. “Here in Hamilton, we have the perfect opportunity for that.”

Caption Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED Caption Great Miami Rowing has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a boathouse and clubhouse along the Great Miami River. PROVIDED

“The first time I came to Hamilton, I fell in love,” says Oria, who points back at the river behind him in the video.

“Here we have 3,000 (meters) of water. The stretch of water is fantastic,” he adds, noting there are no other watercraft, such as barges or motor boats to obstruct the rowing.

On the other hand, Schumate notes the current storage area for the boats and other rowing equipment between North B Street and the river is somewhat ugly — a mostly ugly gravel lot with a fence and no shelter for the boats, which the team can’t have pride in as its home.

Hamilton City Council in October approved the sale of property to a company called VRG Hamilton B St Apts, LLC, which wants to build 34 apartments, and possibly the rowing facility, between B Street and the river, not far north of Main Street. It would have some of the best views of downtown Hamilton.

Caption Great Miami Crew rowing team members get boats ready during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 on the Great Miami River in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Great Miami Crew rowing team members get boats ready during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 on the Great Miami River in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The team needs better equipment and a gym — “a place where, after being outside, in the cold, after practice they can get warm,” Oria says. He wants the team to excel, but: “To reach that level, we need better,” he adds. “We need a center.”

A center with a boathouse would extend the boats’ lifespan. It also would offer “a community space,” Schumate says.

Oria believes a center like that would encourage more people from Hamilton “to hang out,” and enjoy the river.

“This capital campaign and the new facility would mean everything to our team,” said Lorelei Langmeyer, a crew youth rower.