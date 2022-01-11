Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

The 10,000-student Hamilton Schools will close its school buildings Wednesday due to a lack of teachers and classroom instructional assistants, said district officials today.

In a notice sent this morning to school families, Hamilton Superintendent Mike Holbrook announced the closings, which will remain in place until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

First meeting of Lakota school board sees new member take quick opposition

Caption The Lakota School Board met for the first meeting with new members at Lakota Plains Junior School Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Liberty Township. The board members Julie Shaffer, left, Lynda O'Connor, Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy stand as Kelley Casper is sworn in for another term. Casper was relected and Adi and Boddy are new to the board. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption The Lakota School Board met for the first meeting with new members at Lakota Plains Junior School Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Liberty Township. The board members Julie Shaffer, left, Lynda O'Connor, Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy stand as Kelley Casper is sworn in for another term. Casper was relected and Adi and Boddy are new to the board. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Newly elected, politically conservative members joined others on the Lakota Local School District’s school board Monday evening in unanimously choosing a board veteran as president.

Lynda O’Connor — who first won a seat on the Lakota board in 2008 — will lead the board for the next year.

O’Connor is joined for the first time on the board by two fellow members — both conservative newcomers — who share some of her long-standing philosophies on how best to govern Butler County’s largest school system.

Mother: Missing Hamilton woman’s bag of clothes found in woods

Caption Have you seen Kara Hyde? She has been missing since Dec. 5. Hamilton Police looking for information on her whereabouts. HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT Caption Have you seen Kara Hyde? She has been missing since Dec. 5. Hamilton Police looking for information on her whereabouts. HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A 23-year-old woman last seen on Grand Boulevard early last month is still missing, despite a plea last week from the family and Hamilton Police for information.

On Monday, Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Kara Hyde.

Hyde went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day according to the Hamilton police report.

$540,000 in raises will go to Butler County employees

Caption Butler County Administrator Judi Boyko, left, and Butler County Commissioners Donald Dixon, T.C. Rogers and Cindy Carpenter listen to comments during a commission meeting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at the Butler County Government Services Center in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Butler County Administrator Judi Boyko, left, and Butler County Commissioners Donald Dixon, T.C. Rogers and Cindy Carpenter listen to comments during a commission meeting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at the Butler County Government Services Center in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County’s pay-for-performance plan really is based on merit, commissioners said Monday as they approved nearly $540,000 to reward 137 non-union employees.

The commissioners for several years have operated with a two-part performance pay formula that calls for pay hikes in the 1% to 3% range added to an employee’s base pay which they refer to as part A and another 1% to 3% percent available in lump sum payments they call part B.

Traditionally the commissioners set a 2% pool of money from a given department’s total payroll for eligible, non-union employees for the base increases and an equal amount for the lump sum incentive bonuses. This year they increased the pools of money to 3%.

Fairfield hires Scott Timmer to fill city manager role

Caption Butler County Assistant Administrator Scott Timmer will return to work for the city of Fairfield, this time as its city manager. Credit: Priovide Caption Butler County Assistant Administrator Scott Timmer will return to work for the city of Fairfield, this time as its city manager. Credit: Priovide Credit: Priovide

Fairfield City Council got the city manager candidate many last year wanted all along.

Butler County Assistant Administrator Scott Timmer, the city’s former assistant city manager who left for the county job last summer, was hired to lead Fairfield’s administration. City Council, after a rare mid-meeting executive session, agreed to a three-year contract for Timmer, offering him $165,000 a year.

He will rejoin the city on Feb. 7.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Area’s first female stock broker dies at 101; ‘What a life she lived,’ son says

Caption Jane Robinson, of Monroe, was the first female stock broker in the area. She died Jan. 6. She was 101. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Jane Robinson, of Monroe, was the first female stock broker in the area. She died Jan. 6. She was 101. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jane Robinson was “a special person that enjoyed life and never got cheated,” said her son, Lenny Robinson.

“We should all be so lucky,” he said.

Robinson died Jan. 6. She was 101.

Robinson, who had lived at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe for 19 years, took a neighbor some cookies and while walking to the mailbox, accidentally fell and broke her elbow and hip. She never fully recovered from surgery, her son said.

