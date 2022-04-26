Top local news for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

And the city of Hamilton, through its Community Improvement Corporation, has committed $300,000 toward the project. Mayor Pat Moeller said at the West Side Little League program said the funds are designated for player and fan safety improvements. Safety improvements include new netting, fencing along the bike path, safer bleachers, repairs to the dugouts, and repairs to the press box.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a hall of fame-level Little League organization, and there’s absolutely no doubt about that,” said Moeller. “You really lit up not just Hamilton but the state and the nation because I believe the entire nation was rooting for you guys, and not that team from up north.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown’s economic director resigns after being on administrative leave

Combined Shape Caption Chris Xeil Lyons Combined Shape Caption Chris Xeil Lyons

Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director for the last two years has resigned, after being placed on administrative leave, joining other top officials who have left the city’s employ this year.

Lyons was placed on paid administrative leave on March 24; she submitted her resignation April 21 saying her separation date was officially April 8.

She noted she had many accomplishments during her tenure that began in the beginning of the pandemic.

READ THE FULL STORY

Man shot early Tuesday at Middletown residence

Combined Shape Caption A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Middletown. Nick Graham/ STAFF Combined Shape Caption A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Middletown. Nick Graham/ STAFF

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a shooting early this morning at a residence on Woodlawn Avenue.

The shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. when officers and paramedics were called to house in the 1800 block of Woodlawn and found William Joseph Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Thomas was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound to the leg.

READ THE FULL STORY

Towne Mall remediation gets $1 million grant from Ohio governor

Combined Shape Caption The Towne Mall Galleria in Middletown could see new development in the coming year. Elder-Beerman once filled this section of the mall. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption The Towne Mall Galleria in Middletown could see new development in the coming year. Elder-Beerman once filled this section of the mall. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

MIDDLETOWN — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday that $1 million of $60 million in brownfield remediation grants will go to the Warren County Port Authority for the redevelopment of Towne Mall Galleria in Middletown.

Brownfield remediation grants are designed to assist with fixing up vacant sites that have fallen into disrepair.

Towne Mall Galleria, located just off the Interstate 75/Ohio 122 interchange, the city’s front door, is expected to be redeveloped as the Middletown Entertainment and Sports Venue. Part of that plan calls for an electric go-kart racing area inside the complex.

READ THE FULL STORY

New Miami speed camera case ends - again

Combined Shape Caption The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in the $3.4 million New Miami speed camera case Wednesday. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in the $3.4 million New Miami speed camera case Wednesday. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A few months ago, people thought the speed camera case in the Village of New Miami was finally over after eight years. But drivers who were ticketed took one last shot and asked for reconsideration, which the high court has now denied.

After the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the case in February, the attorneys for about 33,000 ticketed drivers asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider ending the $3.4 million lawsuit that has dragged on for years. The justices said they “improvidently” accepted the case, meaning they shouldn’t have taken it in the first place.

By a 4 -to-3 vote, the court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its dismissal of the case.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Lack of space pushes Butler Tech to turn away hundreds of students

Combined Shape Caption The Butler Tech Bioscience Center opened just two years ago in West Chester Township, but it’s already attracting more students and needs to convert more space into classrooms. At the same time plans have started for the phase 2 expansion of the school’s high-profile campus overlooking Interstate 75 at Dayton-Cincinnati Road interchange. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The Butler Tech Bioscience Center opened just two years ago in West Chester Township, but it’s already attracting more students and needs to convert more space into classrooms. At the same time plans have started for the phase 2 expansion of the school’s high-profile campus overlooking Interstate 75 at Dayton-Cincinnati Road interchange. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Already one of Ohio’s largest county-wide career schools, Butler Tech needs to keep growing and fast, officials said Monday.

The career school system, which serves all Butler County high schools — and hundreds of adult-aged students — in career learning, training and professional certification, had to turn away about 1,000 of 2,500 high school applicants for next school year.

There’s just not enough classroom space, said Jon Graft, superintendent of Butler Tech.

READ THE FULL STORY