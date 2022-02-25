Top local news for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Fairfield police were called just before 7 a.m. Friday to the 7600 block of Tollgate Court for a domestic violence call and when officers arrived an assault was taking place, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin. Aaron Latham, 24, went back into the home and was armed with a handgun.

“So, we set up a perimeter and then called the SWAT team,” she said. “After multiple attempts to try to make contact with him, the SWAT team made entry and took him into custody without any incident.”

Not so fast: Drivers ticketed in New Miami want $3.4M lawsuit reconsidered

Caption FILE - Speed cameras are aimed at U.S. Route 127, in New Miami, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2014 . Under new federal guidance issued Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, states can now tap billions of federal highway dollars for roadway safety programs such as automated traffic enforcement. They are being told that cameras that photograph speeding vehicles are an established way to help bring down rising traffic deaths. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

If you thought the New Miami speed camera case that has dragged on for eight years was over, it may not be. The attorneys for about 33,000 have asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider ending the $3.4 million lawsuit.

The motion to reconsider was filed Friday morning.

“This case remains a valid “case or controversy” and the same factors that led this Court to originally accept jurisdiction remain. In the absence of a decision on the merits by this Court, municipalities will be free to design bare-bones administrative-hearing schemes that, like here, prevent citizens from meaningfully testing the evidence against them,” the motion reads. “Erroneous lower-court decisions will be left standing, a misapprehension about the meaning of this Court’s precedent reflected in those decisions will persist, and the due-process rights of Ohio citizens will be unfairly abridged.”

Candlelight vigil Saturday for man fatally shot by Monroe officers

Caption Dustin and Brandi Booth. Dustin Booth was died in a officer-involved shooting Feb. 11 in Monroe. SUBMITTED

A candlelight vigil is planned Saturday for a man fatally shot by Monroe police officers Feb. 11 near Ohio 63 and Garver Road.

In a statement released by attorney Konrad Kircher on behalf of the man’s family stating Dustin Booth’s loved ones are awaiting the results of the investigation of Dustin Booth’s shooting that happened hours after Monroe police were called do to his mental state.

Dustin Booth, 35, was the father of two sons. Was a “great” husband and father and coached the boys in multiple youth sports leagues, the family said .

Democrats say they have ‘obligation’ to run candidate for county auditor

Caption Early voters walk in to cast their ballots Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Butler County Democrats say they were obligated to run a candidate for county auditor in case incumbent Auditor Roger Reynolds’ legal troubles enter the foray and possibly take the chief financial office out of voters’ hands.

The Board of Elections met Wednesday to certify write-in ballots for the May 3 primary and decide whether the Democratic candidate for Butler County commissioner, Latisha Hazell, could remain on the ballot, after an error was detected on her petitions.

David Spurrier was certified to run as the Democratic candidate for county auditor in the fall, against either incumbent Reynolds or West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones. He referred to Reynolds’ criminal indictments for bribery and other charges related to allegedly using his office to benefit his family in explaining why he agreed to run, “doing anything that is going to fill my own pocket, I don’t have pockets basically is what it boils down to.”

Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine

Caption Photo Courtesy/Hamilton Journal News

Cincinnati humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries is sending disaster relief to people in the Ukraine, a country under attack by Russia.

M25M said it will help people seeking refuge though the distribution of products by way of partners who in the country already. It will send personal care supplies, paper products and clothing to those who are displaced.

Matthew 25 is requesting donations in order to restock for future disasters.

Owners of Rose & Remington open new furniture store in Warren County

Caption Rose & Remington has opened at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The owners of Rose & Remington and Burlap & Birch have opened a furniture store in downtown Lebanon, where the family started their popular retail ventures.

Alexander’s Design Center opened last weekend in the former Miller’s Antique Mall location at 205 S. Broadway, near the train station.

The new venture for the locally-owned company is “a cash and carry furniture store” that features comfortable, affordable and contemporary furniture, said Ashley Dennis, marketing director.

