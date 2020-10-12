Tony Hall on being surround by death, starving for hunger, nasty politics and apologizing for slavery

It is one thing to talk about a cause. It’s is another to starve yourself for it.
For the latest “What Had Happened Was” podcast episode, Dayton native Tony Hall, a former U.S. Congressman and the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, spoke to Amelia Robinson about his hunger strike and ongoing work to end hunger worldwide.
The three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee also told stories about his father, former Dayton Mayor Dave Hall, football, the hate he received after asking Congress to apologize for slavery, Mother Teresa, praying with a Republican, the need for unity and the toxic political climate.
