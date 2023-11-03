Tickets to see New Kids on the Block at Riverbend are on sale now

“The Magic Summer 2024 Tour” featuring the New Kids on the Block will make a stop in June at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

Tickets are on sale now for people to see the multi-platinum pop superstars at the venue Friday, June 21, 2024. They may be purchased through Ticketmaster and Riverbend.org.

“They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country,” states a news release from Elevate Marketing. “Fans should expect a summer of fun and nostalgia as the New Kids embark on their first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the very same venues that they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.”

The 2024 tour will include Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The New Kids have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide.