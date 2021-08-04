Thousands of Lakota students to receive laptops for learning at start of school year

The expansion is part of Lakota’s larger digital learning strategy, said Superintendent Matt Miller, to expand options for students.

“We excited to expand this opportunity to our younger grade levels,” said Miller.

“Getting devices in the hands of our students continues to be critical to our mission of providing a personalized, future-ready learning experience to every single child,” he said.

Lakota students in grades one to 12 will begin a staggered class schedule start for the 2021-2022 school year – including students enrolled in all virtual learning from home - on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 according to alphabetical listing of students last names.

In January 2019, Lakota expanded its laptop program by distributing about 4,000 laptops to Lakota East and Lakota West high school students.

Talawanda Schools was the first in Butler County to provide laptops to some of its students.

“Our one-to-one (laptop to student) program is all about empowering students to take control of their own learning and start to understand and view technology not just as a device, but as a critical tool in their education,” said Miller.

Lakota officials said the new round of laptops for elementary students could also be employed for at-home learning should remote learning be necessary, as it has been periodically since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and subsequent spikes in coronavirus positive tests among students and school staffers.