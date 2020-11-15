This southwest Ohio Lab will be the new face of baseball’s Nationwide Dog Dugout

A dog from Springfield, Ohio was selected as the grand prize winner of a national sweepstakes conducted by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Nationwide.
Amelia, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, was randomly selected from more than 18,000 national entries to the Nationwide Dog Dugout sweepstakes, a press release from Nationwide said.
As the winner, Amelia has been incorporated into the new design of the Nationwide Dog Dugout logo.
“We were very happy when we found out that Amelia was the grand prize winner of the Nationwide Dog Dugout sweepstakes. She is enjoying all of her cool prizes,” Lyndsay Lemon, Amelia’s owner said. “We are excited for everyone to see the new logo."
Lemon told the News-Sun that she saw the sweepstakes on Facebook and decided to enter Amelia, but never thought she would actually win.
“Anything dog related I’m going to enter her in because I’m obsessed with her,” Lemon said.
“With our partnership as the official insurance provider of Minor League Baseball, we wanted to find a unique way to engage fans and connect them to a special aspect of the minor league game experience – bat dogs,” Nationwide’s Associate Vice President of Sports Marketing Jim McCoy said.
The Nationwide Dog Dugout program is a way for MiLB to showcase the dogs that work in various ballparks around the league.
As part of the grand prize package, Lemon and Amelia won tickets and a VIP experience to a Columbus Clippers' game.
“We’re really excited to go to the game next year and experience that,” Lemon said. "It will be her first baseball game.”
“Amelia looks great as the new face of the Nationwide Dog Dugout,” McCoy added.