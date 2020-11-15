This southwest Ohio Lab will be the new face of baseball’s Nationwide Dog Dugout

“Anything dog related I’m going to enter her in because I’m obsessed with her,” Lemon said.

“With our partnership as the official insurance provider of Minor League Baseball, we wanted to find a unique way to engage fans and connect them to a special aspect of the minor league game experience – bat dogs,” Nationwide’s Associate Vice President of Sports Marketing Jim McCoy said.

The Nationwide Dog Dugout program is a way for MiLB to showcase the dogs that work in various ballparks around the league.

As part of the grand prize package, Lemon and Amelia won tickets and a VIP experience to a Columbus Clippers' game.

“We’re really excited to go to the game next year and experience that,” Lemon said. "It will be her first baseball game.”

“Amelia looks great as the new face of the Nationwide Dog Dugout,” McCoy added.