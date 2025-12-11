Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container

He is a codefendant along James R. Rothenbusch, 52, and Ricky J. Sheppard, 47, according to Butler County prosecutors.

Codefendants Rothenbusch and Sheppard are facing a total of seven charges in connection to Brittany Fuhr-Storms’ death, including tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and various drug charges.

Fuhr-Storms, 28, was left in a Middletown house for days before her body was found in Jackson Twp. on Aug. 3, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Nathan Isaacs, Fuhr-Storms’ older brother, asked Judge Keith Spaeth in court Thursday to consider a high bond for Wade because he thinks Wade is a danger to the community.

“I couldn’t imagine this happening to another family,” Isaacs said.

Spaeth set Wade’s bond at $45,000 cash or surety.

Isaacs also asked Spaeth during a hearing in October not to lower bond for Rothenbusch.

“If they did this to one person, they could do this to another person,” he said.

Spaeth ruled not to reduce Rothenbusch’s bail or grant an OR bond, also citing Rothenbusch’s criminal history in Butler County going back to 1993.

A reduction in Sheppard’s $40,000 bond was not requested by his attorney.

“With these guys, what they’re being charged for, I think it should be so much more,” Isaacs told Journal-News following the hearing in October. “But I know the law’s got to go with evidence they have.”

Rothenbusch and Sheppard reportedly left Fuhr-Storms’ body in the shower for days at Rothenbusch’s residence on Logan Avenue in Middletown before putting her in a plastic tote and leaving her along a road in Jackson Twp.

During an interview, Rothenbusch admitted to drug trafficking and said Fuhr-Storms died at his home under suspicious circumstances, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were reportedly aware Fuhr-Storms was pregnant.

Fuhr-Storms has a twin brother in the military, Isaacs said, and it’s been difficult getting information to him.

“My sister was a loving person,” he said. “The only thing she was guilty of is trying to see the good in people, and these people were foul (and) took advantage of her.”

“I feel like I absolutely failed her ... being the older brother, it’s your job to protect your siblings.”

Wade will be back in court Dec. 18 for a plea or trial setting.

A trial date is set for Jan. 12 for Rothenbusch; a trial date for Sheppard is set for Feb. 2.

The three codefendants were in the Butler County Jail on Thursday.