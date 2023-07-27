BreakingNews
Monroe city manager to resign for a new job
Third escaped Warren County inmate found, recaptured by Middletown police

Threat of police dog helps secure escapee.

The last of three inmates who escaped from a community correctional facility in Turtlecreek Twp. early Wednesday was found in Middletown that evening, hiding in a wooded area behind Sunset Place, according to police.

Glynis Thompson, 37, who has a long criminal past in Middletown including a previous escape charge, was able to make it to the city, where officers in the department’s drugs division received information about his location, said Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“We went up there with adult probation (officers) to the treeline being the old Sunset pool and put a drone up but couldn’t really see anything because of the dense treeline,” Birk said.

A K-9 from the Trenton Police Department arrived to assist, and the threat of a dog apprehension was enough to get Thompson to surrender.

“They yelled that the K-9 was coming in and after several minutes of the dog barking he decided to give himself up,” Birk said. “It was a group effort.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson and two other men, Dylan Howington and Cody Roberts, escaped from the Community Correctional Center, about 1:40 a.m.

The trio breached a window and fled on foot from the facility on Ohio 63 outside of Monroe in Warren County. Hawington and Roberts were caught by the Monroe Police Department shortly after the escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three men are in the Warren County Jail charged with escape, a third-degree felony, and parole violations.

In 2015, Thompson pleaded guilty to domestic violence and endangering children, both felonies, for beating a 3-year-old child. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

