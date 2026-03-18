Things to do this weekend in Butler County

Hamilton High School hosts Percussion, Winds, & Winter Guard Competition: 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. March 21 at the Hamilton High Athletic Center, 1165 Eaton Ave, Hamilton. Hosted by Hamilton High School Bands. $15 adults, $10 students and seniors; Children 8 and younger are free.

Reily Pizza Chili Cookoff: 1-4 p.m. March 21 at 6154 Reily Millville Road, Oxford. Seventh Annual Chili cookoff. Anyone can enter their chili for a $5 entry fee. Chili must arrive at 1 p.m. with judging at 2 p.m.

A Little Patronizing Bar Crawl: 3:45 p.m. March 21 beginning at Selfie Society, 136 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. Barbie-Themed Charity Pub Crawl will first gather at Selfie Society and then head-off to Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, ending the night at Lounge 24. $20 ticket includes a swag bag.

Rotary Club of Hamilton Bourbon & Chocolate Festival: 6-10 p.m. March 21 at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Presented by LCNB. Chocolates available from 15 vendors, a bourbon tasting bar, silent auction, and raffle prize baskets from local vendors. This fundraiser supports nonprofit youth programs in Hamilton. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at https://givebutter.com/c/2026_Bourbon_Chocolate.

Shake-Up Hamilton: Martini Pub Crawl: 6-10 p.m. March 21 beginning at Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. The curated event will visit five locations and will feature a CinCity Shakers dance crew performance at each location. Tickets $20-30.

Hamilton Firefighters Annual Drawdown: 6:15-11:30 p.m. March 21 at Stephen T. Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton. The Monte Carlo night raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and includes raffle prizes, Split the Pot, and free food & drinks. Draw Down tickets can be purchased for $50 (includes entry into Super Raffle) from any Hamilton firefighter or tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 (without entry into Super Raffle).

A Case of the Mondays: 5-8 p.m. March 23 at Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. $10. Five surprise wine pours from various distributors.